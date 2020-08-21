Classic Maine: Andre The Seal On NBC’s ‘Real People’ In The 80s

I remember when we studied Maine history during my middle school years at Hodgkins Junior High in Augusta right around 1980.

One of our assignments was to do a book report about a story based in Maine. I chose to read A Seal Called Andre by Harry Goodridge.

I even managed to sketch a pretty good likeness of Andre for my report cover, which is still tucked away in the bottom drawer of my bedroom bureau today.

A Seal Called Andre was the enchanting story how a seal pup became a loyal companion to the when he fearlessly chose to swim up to Harry's boat one day in the early 1960s.

Andre fast became Harry's doggie like pet and was quickly part of the family. Harry Goodridge trained him to do tricks like a dog too, shaking hands and jumping through a tire hoop, and more.

As Harry says, "All he wants is fish."

Big crowds started gathering at Rockport Harbor to see the amazing Andre and before long, big TV shows like Real People on NBC took notice.

I used to be a huge fan of this show in the early 1980s. Seeing our pal Andre the Seal featured on an episode was really awesome.

Real People star Byron Allen was likely on one of his most memorable assignments when he visited Andre, Harry and the locals on the coast of Maine.

And after all, Andre was far too special to keep just for ourselves.

Watch the whole wicked great segment from NBC's Real People starring Andre the Seal.