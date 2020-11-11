Chuck Berry Documentary Launches Online

The first feature-length documentary about Chuck Berry has been released via video-on-demand and will arrive on Blu-ray on Nov. 27.

Along with the first-ever interview with Themetta Suggs, Berry's wife of 68 years, Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock ’n’ Roll also features Keith Richards, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Gene Simmons, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren and others.

It was directed by Jon Brewer, who was also behind BB King: The Life of Riley and Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, among others; the soundtrack includes many of Berry's best-known songs.

In the movie's trailer, John Lennon says, “If you were to try and give rock ’n’ roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry,” while Simmons notes, “The definition of Chuck Berry is … Chuck Berry.” Cooper points out that "he could tell you a full story in three minutes, lyrically; if he couldn’t think of a word, he’d just make one up.” The film includes performance footage alongside reenactment scenes.

You can watch the trailer below.

“In this highly anticipated official and fully-authorized feature documentary, the absolute instigator of rock ’n’ roll, Chuck Berry, is truly revealed with exclusive access to his family, friends, famous fans and the music icons he inspired,” producers said in a statement. “Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock’s heroes … Berry was at heart a family man. He was a prolific craftsman of words and chords, an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma.”

The movie also explores the “unsavory incidents that landed him in juvenile detention early on.”