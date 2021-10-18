Chuck Berry ‘Live From Blueberry Hill’ Album Announced

With his signature "duck walk," his trusty Gibson ES-350T and a collection of timeless hits that had a seismic impact on the Beatles and the Beach Boys, Chuck Berry helped pioneer rock 'n' roll and became virtually synonymous with the genre. In honor of Berry's 95th birthday today, Dualtone Records has announced a new posthumous live album titled Live From Blueberry Hill to be released Dec. 17.

Live From Blueberry Hill will comprise footage from a series of shows that Berry played between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill, the landmark diner and music club located in Berry's native St. Louis. Berry and Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards hatched a plan for Berry to perform at the beloved establishment after the guitarist told Edwards, "You know, Joe, I'd like to play a place the size of the ones I played when I first started out."

On a new stage that Edwards dubbed the Duck Room in honor of Berry's iconic move, the rock icon delivered 209 performances at Blueberry Hill over the course of 17 years. His handpicked backing band evolved over the years, but Berry eventually settled on a combination of family members, longtime collaborators and local St. Louis musical legends that became known as the "Blueberry Hill Band."

The Live From Blueberry Hill lineup includes Berry’s daughter, Ingrid, on harmonica, and his son, Charles Berry Jr., on guitar. Together, they tear through such canonical rock classics as "Roll Over Beethoven," "Rock and Roll Music," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Dualtone Records has previewed the upcoming live LP with a performance of "Carol / Little Queenie," which you can hear below.

Live From Blueberry Hill is available for preorder now in several vinyl variants as well as CD and digital download. You can see the full track listing below.

Chuck Berry, 'Live From Blueberry Hill' Track Listing

"Roll Over Beethoven"

"Rock And Roll Music"

"Let It Rock"

"Carol / Little Queenie"

"Sweet Little Sixteen"

"Around And Around"

"Nadine"

"Bio"

"Mean Old World"

"Johnny B. Goode"