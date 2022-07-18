Chris Sale Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery on Monday

The Boston Red Sox announced that left-handed pitcher underwent successful hand surgery on Monday, July 18th.

According to the team

Sale underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Sale broke his left pinky finger (throwing hand) on a screaming line drive up the box in the bottom of the 1st inning.

The Red Sox are off until Friday July 22nd when they start a 10-game homestand, with 3 games against the Toronto Blue Jays followed by 4 games with the Cleveland Guardians and 3 games with the Milwaukee Brewers.

At the All-Star break Boston is 2 games back out of the wild card chase. The top 3 teams will earn the wild card. Here are the wild card standings at the break

Tampa Bay 51-41 Seattle 51-42 Toronto 50-43 Boston 48-45 2 games back Cleveland 46-44 2.5 games back Baltimore and Chicago 46-46 3.5 games back

Get our free mobile app