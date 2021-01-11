Check Out Jedi From Maine Cabin Masters’ New Grateful Sled

Maine snowmobilers haven't been able to get out and ride much at all yet this season. You know, stuff like pouring rain on Christmas kind of gets in the way.

Well our good buddy, Jared "Jedi" Baker from Maine Cabin Masters is ready to "braaap, braaap" as soon as we get the next big snowfall. While it's wicked quiet this week, you know damn well we're gonna get pummeled again before we know it.

Jedi is now fully prepared to tear it up on the trails in style when that glorious time for winter riding returns. He just posted these great pics on Facebook of his brandy new Backcountry Ski-Doo.

It looks as though it didn't take him long to get that Steal Your Face emblem stuck on there either. We Deadheads gotta represent everywhere we can. That's why I have decided to call this Canadian Beauty, the Grateful Sled.

Check out the photos below and make sure you watch the quick video he shot too. This suckah goes from 0 to 50 MPH in a friggin' heartbeat, bub. Congratulations on you new winter toy, Jedi! Now bring on the snow!

Congratulations on you new winter toy, Jedi. She's absolutely gorgeous. Now bring on the snow!

If you are new to Maine Cabin Masters, here's a quick background. The show stars Chase Morrill, his sister, Ashley Eldridge, and her husband Ryan Eldridge along with Jedi and Dixie. They are all dyed-in-the-wool, down-to-earth, dog-loving Mainers just like us. All of them have beards, except for Ashley.

Maine Cabin Masters

The Maine Cabin Masters expertly renovate Maine cabins into amazing new leisurely living spaces. They always have a blast doing it. It is so great to see the Maine work ethic and play ethic represented so authentically on national television.

Episodes air Monday nights at on DIY. We just spoke with Jedi on the phone and he confirmed with us that Season 6 of Maine Cabin Masters is coming very soon. We are wicked pumped!

You can get all up before then by watching seasons 1-5 on the newly launched Discovery+ streaming service.