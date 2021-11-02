Carlos Santana Selling $4.7 Million Hawaii Home With Ocean Views

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is hoping for a "Smooth" sale of his $4.7 million home in Hawaii with ocean views.

Carlos Santana has numerous properties, in Las Vegas as well as Hawaii, and recently sold his home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million. The house had had beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay, with an acoustic dome over the foyer and multiple decks. Santana has lived in San Francisco for decades until moving to Las Vegas nine years ago.

Not only does he own two properties in Las Vegas, but he also owns multiple properties in Hawaii. In July of 2021, the 10-time Grammy-winning musician purchased a home in Kauai for $20.5 million and has numerous other properties in Hawaii, too, including this house below.

Take a tour of Carlos Santana's 4,386 square-foot home with glass walls on the island of Kauai.

