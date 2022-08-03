Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service

It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

Jade Palace Restaurant and Tiki Bar Lounge in Caribou have seen the effects first hand. They have posted on Facebook some recent changes to their dining room service due to the lack of help.

Dates for Dining Room and Other Service Options

They announced they are going to close the dining room starting on Wednesday, August 3, and reopen it in a couple weeks on Friday, August 19. They also reminded patrons that you can still get dine-in service in the lounge. Take out is still available too. They have their hours listed on their Facebook page.

Thanking Customers and Patrons

The post went on to thank customers for their continued support, and address the staffing shortage they are experiencing like so many other small businesses in our communities.

Staffing Shortage and Employment Opportunities

The Jade Palace said they have been down at times to just one person working in each area. They went on to encourage anyone looking for work to come and fill out an application for employment.

Some Other Local Businesses are Closing

We have had a few recent announcements of local places closing. Read more about several businesses in Presque isle and a popular shop in Mapleton.

