Caribou Man Arrested after Threatening School and Student

Police said a man from Caribou has been arrested after he threatened to bring a weapon to an unnamed school in the MSAD 75 district.

Students and staff were sheltering in place. The shelter in place order has been lifted. MASD 75 is in the Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell, and Topsham area.

Caribou Man in Custody after Threats

Thirty-six-year-old Adam Green was arrested in Fort Fairfield and is in police custody, according to WGME News.

Man Arrested was Posting about Mass Shooting in Lewiston

Police said Green was posting jokes online about the mass shootings in Lewiston. A resident in Thompson questioned why Green would do that. Green messaged the person and asked for their address and threatened he would go to a local school with an AR-15, according to police.

Former Student Threatened

Police informed the interim Superintendent of MSAD 75, Heidi O’Leary, that the man had made a threat against one of the former students in the district.

Shelter in Place at Schools

A threat was also made to an unnamed elementary school, said police. No school was specifically named. Schools in the area sheltered in place out of a caution, said O’Leary.

MORE NEWS: Student Seriously Injured after Vehicle Crashed into Pole

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news as it happens.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer