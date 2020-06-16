Canada, US and Mexico Extend Border Restrictions to July 21

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Mexico and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also confirmed the extension at their borders.