Hear Bruce Springsteen’s New Single, ‘Ghosts’

Bruce Springsteen has released "Ghosts," the second single from his upcoming album Letter to You.

The video includes clips of Springsteen and the E Street Band in the studio and archival footage from decades of concerts. As Springsteen told Rolling Stone, "Ghosts" is one of several songs on the new record inspired by the deaths of E Street Band members Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici, as well as former assistant Terry Magovern. The three men died between 2007 and 2011.

“The loss of Clarence and Danny still echoes every day in my life,” Springsteen said. “I still don’t believe it. I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna see Clarence again? That doesn’t sound quite possible!’ I live with the dead every day at this point in my life. Whether it’s my father or Clarence or Danny, all those people sort of walk alongside you. Their spirit, their energy, their echo continues to resonate in the physical world. ... A beautiful part of living is what we’re left by the dead.” You can watch the video below.

He added that he sees "Clarence every once in a while. I’ll see the houses I lived in as a child. I’ll walk through their halls. We see all those folks in our dreams until we become a dream ourselves.”

Even though Springsteen just turned 71 yesterday and is coming off a pair of acclaimed works - the Born the Run autobiography and the Springsteen on Broadway show - that looked back on his life and career, he said he's continuing to look forward.

“I plan to have a long road in front of me," he noted. "Some of my recent projects have been kind of summational, but really, for me, it’s summational for this stage of my work life. I’ve got a lot left to do, and I plan to carry on.”

Letter to You arrives on Oct. 23. You can check out the title track here.