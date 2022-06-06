Watch Bruce Springsteen Guest With Coldplay

Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance at Coldplay’s concert in New Jersey last night, performing two songs alongside Chris Martin’s band at MetLife Stadium.

The Boss helped deliver versions of his songs “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark” after Coldplay played the latter at soundcheck earlier in the day. You can see video clips of both performances below.

“The thing that happens when you make magic … is that magic comes to the building,” Martin told the audience before the guest spot. “I have a tattoo on my arm because this person is my hero. So please welcome – I can’t believe it, I get to say it – please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.” After the two-song spot ended, Martin said to Springsteen: “Thank you … thank you for everything.”

Springsteen recently announced his first tour with the E Street Band since 2017. Scheduled to kick off in Spain on April 28 next year, the European run ends on July 25 in Italy. Although no announcement has been made, it’s rumored that North American dates will take place both before and after the confirmed shows.

Meanwhile, Martin recently revealed hopes to follow Springsteen into theatrical performance after Coldplay bow out. “I have this distant dream of being in Mary Poppins on Broadway or something, but that's a long way off,” he said recently, although he admitted he’d have to do better than the TV sitcom cameos he’s made. “Modern Family was my daughter's favorite show at the time and we bonded over that show,” he said of one of his television appearances. “And Curb Your Enthusiasm is Curb Your Enthusiasm, so how could you ever say no to that? ... I’m not an actor, clearly – [but] I’m good for a cameo or two here and there.”

Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay Perform Working on a Dream' in June 2022

Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay Perform 'Dancing in the Dark' in June 2022