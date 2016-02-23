Top 10 Brad Whitford Aerosmith Songs

1

And in a photo-finish, the No. 1 spot in our countdown of the Top Ten Brad Whitford Aerosmith Songs goes to another unforgettable Rocks highlight, "Nobody’s Fault" — if only because it happens to be one of the great man’s personal, all-time favorites. Oh, and Slash’s … and James Hetfield's … even Kurt Cobain’s, and we didn't think he liked anything! Most importantly, though, "Nobody’s Fault," while anything but a mainstream hit, has always been a cult favorite for many a discerning Aerosmith fan — just as Whitford tends to be instead of the equally deserving, but far more visible Perry. On "Nobody’s Fault," Whitford’s rhythm and lead guitar skills clearly rise to the top.