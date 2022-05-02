This Weekend: Boston Welcomes Its First-Ever Sports Card and Memorabilia Show at Fenway Park

I can feel the emotion and excitement for an event like this taking place in a venue like that.

According to Major League Baseball's Red Sox website, the very first Fenway Card Show is ready for sports enthusiasts, from buyers to sellers, or those of you that just like the vibe of looking at memorabilia. Fenway Park is the home, of course, for this inaugural event.

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox loading...

The plan is to make this an annual spring event at our legendary Fenway Park at 14 Lansdowne Street, and you can bet it will attract collectors and fans from around the world.

From new and vintage sports card products, to memorabilia, autographs, and groundbreaking physical and digital collectibles, the Fenway Card Show aspires to become the landmark showcase and gathering place for the hobby's most influential players, enthusiasts, media, and spectators.

The birth of this spectacular event is the weekend of May 14-15, 2022. And honestly, to create this tradition for the oldest active ballpark in the country really feels like a perfect home for sports fanatics and collectors of all kinds.

Jolana Miller Townsquare Media Jolana Miller Townsquare Media loading...

According to the Boston Red Sox MLB website, you and I can expect a curated assembly of over 100 collectors, dealers, exhibitors, manufacturers, licensors, hobby heavyweights, and industry innovators from all over the world. By the way, if you have a bunch of sports cards and collectables sitting in a crate in your attic, you can attend as a vendor.

Fenway Park via Facebook Fenway Park via Facebook loading...

The Fenway Card Show website says this is more than just an event for baseball enthusiasts, but a two-day memorabilia show filled with collectibles from any and all sports.

Click here on the Fenway Card Show website for tickets and vendor info.

