Boston Snaps 3-game Losing Streak Beating Seattle 6-4 Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 3-game losing streak, beating the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Tuesday night, to even the series at 1-1.

The Red Sox essentially stood pat at the trade deadline, not moving Alex Verdugo or Adam Duvall who were considered to be the most likely to be traded. It appears as if they are counting on getting injured players back like Reece McGuire, Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Trevor Story to make a playoff run.

The Red Sox did get McGuire back, activating from the injured list and designating for assignment Jorge Alfaro. McGuire, who started at catcher, making his 1st appearance since June 22nd paid immediate dividends hit a solo homer in the 6th inning. He finished the night 1-3.

Verdugo also homered, hitting his 8th of the season, a 2-run homer in the 5th inning.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4, with a double.

Tristan Casas continued to rake the baseball, going 2-4 with a double

Christian Arroyo, playing 2nd base was 1-4, driving in 2 runs with a double.

Jarren Duran was 1-5 with his 32nd double of the season and made a great sliding catch.

Brayan Bello picked up the win and is now 8-6 on the season. He pitched 6.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs, striking out 7 and walking 2.

Chris Martin pitched the 7th inning and Josh Winckowski the 8th inning. Kenley Jansen closed out the game, picking up his 24th save, pitching the 9th inning.

With the Red Sox's win, and the Blue Jay's loss to Baltimore, Boston picked up a game in the Wild Card Race and are now just 1.5 games out of the 3rd and final Wild Card Playoff Spot.

Boston and Seattle close out the 3-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Sox plan to send Kutter Crawford to the mound. The pregame starts at 3:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.