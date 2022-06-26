Boston Doubles-Up Cleveland Wins 6th in a Row 4-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 6th game in a row after doubling up the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Saturday, June 25th.

Alex Verdugo who doubled twice on Friday crushed a 3-run home run in the top of the 6th inning, to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

Jarren Duran leading off was 4-5 at the late with a double and run batted in, giving Boston an insurance run in the 9th inning.

Kevin Plawecki was 2-4 and had a double.

The Red Sox did squander a golden opportunity for some insurance runs, as they had the bases loaded with no one out in the top of the 8th inning but couldn't score as Cleveland gunned down 2 men at the plate.

Josh Winckowski picked up his 3rd win in a row and is 3-1. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Jake Diekman went 1.1 innings and John Schreiber got the last out in the 7th inning.

Matt Strahm pitched the 8th inning and Tanner Houck the 9th inning for his 6th save of the year.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Guardians play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 12:40 p.m with the 1st pitch at 1:40 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.