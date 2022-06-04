Bogaerts Sets Career Red Sox Record for Games at SS, Homers and Red Sox Beat A’s 7-2 [VIDEO]

Friday night, June 3rd was a special one for Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.While the Red Sox beat the A's 7-2, Bogaerts set the Red Sox career record for games played at shortstop, 1094, breaking the record of Everett Scott who played for the Red Sox from 1914-21. Bogaers also went 2-5, with his 6th homer in the 4th inning, and a double driving in 3 runs on the night.

Nathan Eovaldi picked up the win for Boston. He pitched 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 hit, and striking out 8 while walking 1.

Kike Hernandez, back in the leadoff spot was 2-5 with a double, his 16th of the year.

Franchy Cordeiro starting in right field had a double and a run driven in. Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Jackie Bradley Jr. on the paternity list, and recalled Jarren Duran from Worcester.

Rafael Devers hit his 22nd double of the year, and was 1-5.

Trevor Story was 2-3. He had a double and drove in 2 runs. The double was Story's 11th of the season. He's driven in 39 runs this season for Boston.

The Red Sox and A's play game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday afternoon. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 3:07 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:07 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.