A body was recovered Wednesday and police are still looking for a 20-year-old woman after they were swept away by flood waters on Route 2 in Mexico, Maine on Monday.

Body Recovered in Vehicle

Police found the body inside the vehicle around 6 am Wednesday, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police Looking for 20-Year-Old Woman

First responders are still searching for a 20-year-old woman.

Four People were in the Car

Four people were in the vehicle before it was swept away by flooding water around 5 pm on Monday.

Driver was Trying to Cross Bridge

Moss said the driver was attempting to turn around after trying to cross Red Bridge in Rumford. The car was swept away in the Swift River.

Two People were Rescued

Three people got out of the vehicle and two of the three were rescued. The two rescued people were treated for hypothermia at the Rumford Hospital.

