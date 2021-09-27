Bob Dylan Announces ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour Dates

Bob Dylan will return to the road in November with the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, a run that will launch Nov. 2 in Milwaukee.

The tour, which takes its name from Dylan's most recent studio album, will serve as the singer-songwriter's first time performing live since December 2019. This is Dylan's longest break from touring since a stretch from 1981-84.

Dylan broadcasted a pretaped performance of songs in July under the title Shadow Kingdom, but that show didn't include any songs from Rough and Rowdy Ways. Earlier this month, Dylan released another installment of his bootleg series: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16: Springtime in New York, a collection that focused on his early '80s work.

Only fall 2021 show dates have been revealed so far, but the tour, which is being billed as a "worldwide" one, will reportedly last through 2024.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Oct. 1.

Bob Dylan, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Fall 2021 Tour

Nov. 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Nov. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

Nov. 6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 7 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

Nov. 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

Nov. 12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 15 Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

Nov. 16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

Nov. 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Nov. 24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Nov. 26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Nov. 27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

Nov. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Nov. 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Dec. 2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem