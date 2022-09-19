Blue Moose Restaurant Closed for Now

The Blue Moose Restaurant in Monticello, Maine put a post on Facebook Friday morning saying they are closing for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Facebook Posts about Staffing Shortages

There was no additional information about the reasons for the closure. A Facebook post from Friday September 9 said they were going to be closed that weekend due to “an unexpected shortage of staffing and a bad back.” Another post on the Blue Moose Restaurant Facebook from September 4th talked about staff and labor issues, thanking the loyal and talented crew who are “overwhelmed with the workload.”

Local Community Sends Support on Facebook

Supporters and well-wishers of the restaurant sent the business and staff the very best. There are many comments posted about the great food and friendly staff. There are messages saying how sorry people are to hear the news. There is also a lot of encouragement to open again soon.

Additional Info

The Blue Moose Restaurant is located at 180 U.S. Route 1 in Monticello, Maine. Visit their homepage for more information, including reviews, testimonials and contact details. They also list their business hours before the decision to temporarily close.

Get our free mobile app

Related Story

The announcement comes on the heels of another popular restaurant in Fort Fairfield, Boondock’s Grille, closing as well. We’ve posted the link to the full story here for you to read more.

Mt. Katahdin Scenic Overlook is a Must-See Spot