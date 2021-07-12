Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Stays Positive as Cancer Test That May Determine Life or Death Approaches

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who revealed in late June that he was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, has shared another update on his progress. On Twitter, he informed fans that an upcoming test he is scheduled to take "may very well determine if I live or die" but that he is "determined to kick cancer's ass directly in the nuts."

The legendary pop-punk figure who has co-fronted and played bass in Blink-182 since their inception in 1992 has been candidly relaying his experience battling cancer since divulging his condition. In this latest update, the 49-year-old also included a photo of the area of concentration for his treatments, while thanking fans for their support.

As positive as Hoppus has been, his words have also been cut with harsh realities, and this latest tweet was another instance of just that.

"Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. [folded hands emoji] I’m going [continued in the next tweet] to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go," wrote Hoppus.

In late June, Hoppus had spread the word of his cancer diagnosis himself, but quickly deleted the Instagram Story in which he made the announcement. A representative from the band then shared the following statement with Loudwire from the Blink-182 icon, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

Since, he has kept fans briskly informed on his health status.

Four days after going public with the news, Hoppus engaged with fans on Twitch and openly described how he was feeling, noting that he has good days and bad, but was progressing. Last week (July 4), Hoppus took another big step and shared the first photo of himself in which he was also completely bald, a side effect of his cancer treatments.

All of us at Loudwire wish Mark Hoppus well as he bravely continues to battle cancer.