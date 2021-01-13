Black Sabbath Announce Reissues of Classic Dio-Fronted Albums

Black Sabbath have announced the reissue of their first two albums to feature Ronnie James Dio as frontman, 1980’s Heaven and Hell and 1981’s Mob Rules.

Dio officially joined the group in 1979, replacing then-ousted singer Ozzy Osbourne. Teaming with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, Dio added a new dynamic layer to the band’s classic sound, resulting in some of the strongest material in the Sabbath catalog.

Heaven and Hell marked his triumphant debut with the group, delivering such classic tunes as “Neon Knights,” “Die Young” and the title track. Positive reviews and strong sales welcomed the album, and Sabbath soon returned to the studio with Dio to record a follow-up, Mob Rules. The 1981 LP - which also featured the arrival of drummer Vinnie Appice - boasted further classics, including “The Sign of the Southern Cross” and “Turn Up the Night.”

In addition to offering both original albums in remastered form, the new deluxe editions of Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules feature extensive bonus material. The former includes live versions of “Children of the Sea” and “Neon Knights,” which were previously unreleased in North America, while the latter offers an entire concert recorded in 1982 in Portland, Ore., that has never been released anywhere.

In anticipation of the reissues, live versions of both respective title tracks have been released. You can listen to them below.

The Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules deluxe editions will be sold separately, with CD, vinyl and digital versions available. Both reissues arrive on March 5.

The complete track list for both deluxe editions can be found below.

Black Sabbath, ‘Heaven And Hell’ Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children of the Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven and Hell”

5. “Wishing Well”

6. “Die Young”

7. “Walk Away”

8. “Lonely Is the Word”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Children of the Sea” – Live B-Side of “Neon Knights”

2. “Heaven and Hell” – Live B-Side of “Die Young”

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, Ct. (August 10, 1980)

4. “Neon Knights”

5. “Children of the Sea”

6. “Heaven and Hell”

7. “Die Young”

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

8. “E5150”

9. “Neon Knights”

10. “Children of the Sea”

11. “Heaven and Hell”

Black Sabbath, ‘Mob Rules’ Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Turn Up the Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign of the Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

6. “Country Girl”

7. “Slipping Away”

8. “Falling Off the Edge Of The World”

9. “Over and Over”

Bonus Tracks

10. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. “Die Young” – Live B-Side of “Mob Rules” 7”

12. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix

Live at The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

13. “Country Girl”

14. “Slipping Away”

15. “The Mob Rules”

16. “Voodoo”

Live at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., April 22, 1982

17. Intro

18. “Neon Knights”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., April 22, 1982

1. “N.I.B.”

2. “Children of the Sea”

3. “Voodoo”

4. “Black Sabbath”

5. “War Pigs”

6. Drum Solo

7. “Iron Man”

8. “The Mob Rules”

9. “Heaven and Hell”

10. Guitar Solo

11. “Sign of the Southern Cross/Heaven and Hell” – Reprise

12. “Paranoid”

13. “Children of the Grave”