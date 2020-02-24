Black Keys Announce Summer 2020 Tour
The Black Keys will continue their support of last year's Let's Rock with a 35-city tour of North America this summer.
They'll begin July 7 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle and conclude Sept. 6 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla. Each show will feature three acts, with Jessy Wilson, the Marcus King Band and Yola serving as the opening artists on select dates; Gary Clark Jr. will be second on the bill at all shows, with the exception of July 10, when Allah-Las will perform.
You can see the dates below and get full ticketing details at their website.
Let's Rock, the Black Keys' ninth album, was their return after a five-year hiatus, during which time Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney worked on solo and outside projects. “The record is like a homage to electric guitar,” Carney said. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”
“It’s this magic that happens with Pat and I,” Auerbach added. “It was the same thing that happened when we were 16 and started playing, and magically, it just sounds like music. It was really awesome, having the break and then coming back and just playing with Pat again. It felt great.”
The Black Keys, Let’s Rock 2020 North American Tour
July 7 -- Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 8 -- Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 10 -- Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 11 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 12 -- Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphtiheatre
July 15 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 17 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 18 -- Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 19 -- Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 21 -- St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
July 22 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 25 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI
July 26 -- Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 11 -- Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 12 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 14 -- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 15 -- Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 16 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 18 -- Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 19 -- Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 21 -- Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 23 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 25 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 -- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 30 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 1 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 2 -- Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 -- Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place