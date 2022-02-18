Explore Billy Joel’s New York ‘Landmarks’ on New Interactive Map

Billy Joel marked his 50th year as a solo artist by launching the "New York State of Mind" Landmarks site, an interactive 3D map showcasing 50 New York spots connected to his life and songs.

Fans can scroll through the map and select locations — from specific businesses highlighted in his lyrics (Empire Diner, a restaurant mentioned in 1993’s "The Great Wall of China") to noteworthy addresses that factor into his catalog (142 Mercer St., where he posed for the cover of 1983’s An Innocent Man) and music venues where he’s performed over the years (Carnegie Hall, Giants Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall).

Joel announced the Landmarks site on Twitter, inviting users to "submit new location suggestions, expanding the map." To do so, fans must add a location name, address and description ("Example: Billy performed at the Grammys at Radio City").

In November, Joel bundled together his first six studio albums, the live Songs From the Attic and a previously unreleased 1975 concert for the box set The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1. He promoted the package with an animated video for his 1977 classic "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," featuring visual references to several Joel tunes.

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin teamed in December to tackle Joel’s "Big Shot" — complete with kazoos — for their annual Hanukkah Sessions covers series. Meanwhile, the songwriter has staged a handful of concerts since returning to the stage in fall 2021; his next date is Feb. 26 in Las Vegas, and he has various shows booked through late September.