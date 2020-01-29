Billy Joel’s Home and Motorcycles Reportedly Vandalized

Billy Joel's Long Island house was reportedly broken into over the weekend, and a dozen of his beloved motorcycles were vandalized during the incident.

According to TMZ, the Nassau County Police Department said the burglary took place sometime between Saturday and Monday. The robbers apparently entered the house by smashing a glass door leading into the garage. The extent of the damage has not been revealed.

Since 2010, Joel has run 20th Century Cycles, a motorcycle gallery dedicated to preserving and maintaining vintage bikes, updating them with modern technology to create "rideable, practical machines with a nod toward the past."

The shop built a custom motorcycle for fellow rock star Bruce Springsteen in 2013; three years later, the bike broke down while Springsteen was taking a Veteran's Day ride, prompting Joel to offer an onstage apology. "It's all over the national news: 'Bruce's Bike Breaks Down,'" he told the crowd. "So I'm reading this, and I'm thinking, 'Oh shit, I hope it wasn't the bike I built for him.'" It was, but the Boss held no grudges.

The 78th consecutive show in Joel's record-setting monthly residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden was announced last week for July 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

Jon Bon Jovi joined Joel at his most recent MSG concert this past weekend, when they performed "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and "Big Shot" together.

In addition to his regular Garden shows, Joel has 2020 dates lined up in Mexico City, Charlotte, Notre Dame, Detroit, Buffalo, Boston and Cincinnati. You can get complete show and ticket information at his official website.