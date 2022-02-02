Toto to Replace Ailing Billy Idol on All Journey Dates
Billy Idol has bowed out of his upcoming tour with Journey to get surgery for a chronic sinus infection.
“I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned,” Idol said in a statement.
The punk rocker was slated to embark on the Freedom Tour on Feb. 22 and support Journey through April 5, at which point Toto would take over the opening slot. Toto will now open the entire tour, from Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh through May 11 in Hartford, Conn.
You can see the full list of dates — including two newly announced shows — below.
"It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — onstage!” Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking, stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.”
Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and singer Joseph Williams added: “We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it'll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. We all wish Billy the best. Can't wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks.”
Journey Freedom Tour 2022 With Toto
Feb. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Feb. 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 4 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
March 6 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
March 8 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
March 27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 4 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
April 7 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
April 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
April 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 20 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 30 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 2 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 9 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
May 11 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center