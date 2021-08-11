Listen to Billy Idol’s New Song ‘Bitter Taste’

Billy Idol has released a new single "Bitter Taste," a track from his upcoming EP, The Roadside, due for release on Sept. 17.

You can watch the song's video below, as well as view the complete track listing for the EP.

Much of the music on The Roadside was written and recorded during the pandemic, a period in which Idol said he felt reflective. "Bitter Taste" centers on Idol's recovery and rebirth since his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident.

"It seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol said in a press release. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”

Produced by Butch Walker, The Roadside also features Idol’s longtime guitarist and cowriter Steve Stevens. The EP marks the singer's first new release since his 2014 album, Kings & Queens of the Underground.

The Roadside will be Idol's first release on the newly relaunched Dark Horse Records, the label founded by George Harrison in 1974 and now operated by Harrison's son, Dhani, and David Zonshine.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family," Dhani Harrison said in a statement. "Billy is a legend, and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life, so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honor."

Idol is currently on tour and is scheduled to continue on the road through the end of October. You can see the list of tour dates below.

Billy Idol, 'The Roadside,' Track Listing

1. "Rita Hayworth"

2. "Bitter Taste"

3. "U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That"

4. "Baby Put Your Clothes Back On"

Billy Idol 2021 Tour

Aug. 12 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort

Aug. 15 - Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Resort Casino

Aug. 17 - Manson, WA @ Deep Water Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

Aug. 21 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage

Sept. 4 - Palmer, AK @ Alaska Sate Fair

Sept. 18 - West Springfield, MA @ The Big E

Sept. 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept. 22 - Post Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Sept. 24 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park

Sept. 25 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

Oct. 16-17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

Oct. 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

Oct. 26 - Playa Mujeres, MX @ The Sands Festival