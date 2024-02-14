Big East Girls and Boys Final Regular Season Stat Leaders
The Big East released their final stat leaders for the 2023-24 season. Here are the Girls and Boys Scoring, Rebounding, Assist and Steals Leaders.
Congratulations to everyone on a great season and best of luck to those playing in Tourney 2024.
A special thanks to Hermon Athletic Director Rick Sinclair who compiled all the stats during the season, a Herculean task!
Girls Scoring Leaders
Girls Rebounding Leaders
Girls Assist Leaders
Girls Steal Leaders
Boys Scoring Leaders
Boys Rebounding Leaders
Boys Assist Leaders
Boys Steal Leaders
