Big East Cheering Competition in Caribou [RESULTS]
Cheerleading teams were on the move up to Caribou Saturday morning, where according to the National Weather Service the real temperature was -8 and the wind chill was -35! They were competing at noon time at the Big East Cheering Championship at Caribou High School
Here are the results, thanks to Josh Frost, the Ellsworth Athletic Director who made the trip
- Hermon
- Ellsworth
- John Bapst
- Presque isle
- MDI
- Caribou
Next up is the PVC Championships on Saturday, January 22nd at Hermon High School
