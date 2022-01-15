3 Sure Fire Ways To Keep Ice From Building Up On Your Windshield Overnight

You wake up in the morning to find a thick coating of ice all over your car. It's no fun to spend all that time in the cold trying to crack through what mother nature deposited all over your ride hoping your ice scraper doesn't snap in half.

Another storm is on the way that has the potential to coat your windshield with ice and snow making it a chore to get clear if you're like me and don't have a garage. But relax. You know the storm is coming, so you can prepare yourself by doing one of these three sure-fire ways to keep that windshield ice-free.

Cover Your Car With a Tarp

I didn't read this one anywhere. Several years back another freezing rainstorm was on the way and I was desperate to find a way to not have to deal with clearing it off. So I grabbed a perfectly Maine blue tarp out of the basement, dropped it over all the windows and it worked like a charm. Just make sure you have a big enough tarp to cover your vehicle and you anchor it down with some bungee cords so the wind won't blow it away.

In the morning, I lifted the tarp and the ice just broke off and fell away leaving my truck almost completely ice free. There was a little bit of frost build-up on the windshield but it melted very quickly once the defroster was put to it.

Spray a Coating of Vinegar on Your Windshield

According to WikiHow, if you mix 3 parts vinegar with 1 part water in a spray bottle and coat your windshield with it, the acid in the vinegar will eat away at the ice as it tries to build up. Just make sure you do a light coating to prevent the vinegar from eating into the windshield.

Place a Towel Soaked in Salt Water on Your Windshield

WD-40 says to dissolve a tablespoon of salt in one quart of water and soak a towel in it. Ring it out enough so it doesn't drip, but still holds plenty of the saltwater. Put it on your windshield and hold it down with your wipers. The salt lowers the freezing point of water making it difficult for it to freeze to the window.

Do you have any handy tips for keeping your car clear of ice during the winter? Let us know.

Bonus tip

If you get in your car covered in ice, and the current temperature is just right, you can use this fun way to clear it off.

