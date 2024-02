Big East Basketball 2023-24 Conference Awards

The Big East Conference released their 2023-24 Basketball Conference Awards. Congratulations to all and thanks for a great season.

Girls

First Team All-Conference

1st Team

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Saige Evans - Old Town

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Abby Radel - Ellsworth

2nd Team

Lexi Tozier - MDI

Mollie Gray - MDI

Taylor Loring - Old Town

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth

Makayla Emerson - Old Town

3rd Team

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle

Amelia Callnan - Houlton

Sophia Brophy - MDI

Madelyn Morrow - Caribou

Liv Adams - Caribou

Honorable Mention

Chloe Kilton - Washington Academy

Addison Clairmont - Presque Isle

Bella Bowden - Hermon

Player of the Year - Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Coach of the Year - Andy Pooler - Ellsworth

Sportsmanship Award - John Bapst

Boys

1st Team

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Pierce Walston - Orono

Emmitt Byther - Old Town

Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Ben Francis - Oono

2nd Team

Jameson Weir - MDI

Evan Donnell - Bucksport

Grayson Thibeault - Old Town

Caden Blackwood - Bucksport

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Jack Buck - Presue Isle

3rd Team

Clay Crosman - Washington Academy

Will Francis - Orono

Donnie Marzoll - Washington Academy

Brody Hurd - Hermon

Brendan Mahaney - Old Town

Honorable Mention

Bryce Edwards - Hermon

Player of the Year - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Coach of the Year - Garrett Libby - Old Town

Sportsmanship Award - Bucksport