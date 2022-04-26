Bichette’s Grand Slam Too Much as Boston Falls to Toronto 6-2 [VIDEO]

Toronto's Bo Bichette hit his 1st career grand slam in the bottom of the 8th inning, as the Blue Jays scored 4 runs and beat the Boston Red Sox in Toronto 6-2 on Monday, April 25th.

The Red Sox were trailing 2-0 going into the top of the 8th inning, then tied the score with 2 runs before the Blue Jays scored the 4 runs.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston, and went 7.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 solo home runs. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. He was pulled after throwing 72 innings.

Matt Strahm came on and got 1 out. Tyler Danish, recalled from Worcester then allowed the grand slam to Bichette.

The Red Sox managed just 7 hits. JD Martinez back in the lineup after a strained adductor had a double. Rafael Devers had a double. Bobby Dalbec was 2-4

Nick Pivetta will look to stop Boston's 3-game losing streak Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 6:07 p.m. and first pitch at 7:07 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.