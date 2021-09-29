Beware: DiGiorno Recalling Almost 30,000 lbs Of Frozen Pizza
Check your freezer! DiGiorno Frozen Pizza parent company Nestle USA has recalled almost 30,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza, according to a recall notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection.
The problem is with the labeling of the box the frozen pizza comes in. The box may say "DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza" but inside the box may be "Three Meat Pizza" instead. Personally, I would call that a win because who wants just pepperoni when you can have two another meats too. But here's the issue, the three meat pizzas contain a textured soy product that isn't labeled on the pepperoni box.
This mislabeling is the major concern as it is a major allergy for many people, and those who are allergic to soy based items, could have an allergic reaction to the pizza.
So far there have been no reports of any severe reactions to the mislabeling however out of an abundance of caution, Nestle is asking people who have the mislabeled product to either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.
Here is what you need to know to identify the mislabeled pizza. It is in a 26oz carton, labeled DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust. The lot number to look for is 1181510721. It also has a best by date of MAR2022 on the packaging.
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
You know there is just something about using our free radio station app that makes life easier. The B98.5 app makes it easy to request a song, message the DJs on the air, even enter contests that are available on the app only. You can also stay current with news and happeings around town. To be “in the know" turn on the push notifications for exclusive content and local breaking news. It’s the best way to hear about breaking news first. Stay connected to B98.5 for FREE with our B98.5 app. It’s a FREE download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check it out, tell your friends and family and stay connected with us!