Beware: DiGiorno Recalling Almost 30,000 lbs Of Frozen Pizza

Check your freezer! DiGiorno Frozen Pizza parent company Nestle USA has recalled almost 30,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza, according to a recall notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection.

The problem is with the labeling of the box the frozen pizza comes in. The box may say "DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza" but inside the box may be "Three Meat Pizza" instead. Personally, I would call that a win because who wants just pepperoni when you can have two another meats too. But here's the issue, the three meat pizzas contain a textured soy product that isn't labeled on the pepperoni box.

This mislabeling is the major concern as it is a major allergy for many people, and those who are allergic to soy based items, could have an allergic reaction to the pizza.

So far there have been no reports of any severe reactions to the mislabeling however out of an abundance of caution, Nestle is asking people who have the mislabeled product to either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Here is what you need to know to identify the mislabeled pizza. It is in a 26oz carton, labeled DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust. The lot number to look for is 1181510721. It also has a best by date of MAR2022 on the packaging.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

You know there is just something about using our free radio station app that makes life easier. The B98.5 app makes it easy to request a song, message the DJs on the air, even enter contests that are available on the app only. You can also stay current with news and happeings around town. To be “in the know" turn on the push notifications for exclusive content and local breaking news. It’s the best way to hear about breaking news first. Stay connected to B98.5 for FREE with our B98.5 app. It’s a FREE download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check it out, tell your friends and family and stay connected with us!