The 13 Best Horror Movies On Netflix

Halloween is right around the corner, and while you probably already have your costume set, you might not know exactly which scary movies you’ll be watching over the holiday weekend. And all you really need to get started? A Netflix subscription, your best buds, and a tub of popcorn. Netflix has a dizzying array of horror offerings to choose from, but how do you know which ones are worth your time? Luckily, we’ve rounded up the creepiest, scariest, most chilling horror movies Netflix has to offer. Whether you’re in the market for a slow-burning psychological thriller or an action-packed slasher film, Netflix has got you covered.

Some of the movies on this list are established horror mainstays, like James Wan’s 2013 supernatural horror film The Conjuring starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Others are more recent additions to the genre, like Netflix’s new Fear Street trilogy based on the R.L. Stine books of the same name. A few hail from different countries, such as South Korea’s zombie thriller #Alive and the Spanish horror film Veronica.

The films below range from spine-tingling to downright terrifying, with many of them falling somewhere in the middle. That being said, they’re all solid options. When it comes down to it, the movie you pick to watch will have to do with your personal taste and your own limits for horror. Learn more about the best horror films on Netflix right now, and begin planning your scary movie marathon before the festivities kick up this weekend.

The Best Horror Movies On Netflix