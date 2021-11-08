Poll: What’s the Best Bon Scott-Era AC/DC Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Bon Scott-era AC/DC song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

AC/DC formed in Australia in 1973. Scott was not actually the group's first vocalist — he replaced original singer Dave Evans the following year. Both their debut and sophomore albums, High Voltage and T.N.T., were released in Australia in 1975.

A combination of the two albums, also titled High Voltage, was released internationally in '76, and then the group recorded four more albums together. Highway to Hell was the final album they recorded with Scott behind the mic, and it became their commercial breakthrough.

Scott was tragically found dead in 1980, but rather than fall apart, the band found Brian Johnson and decided to carry on with him. The first record they put out with Johnson, Back in Black, served as a tribute to their fallen bandmate.

