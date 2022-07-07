Beautiful Video of the New England Aquarium Releasing Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Back Into the Ocean
This is so heartwarming and cute. This video, which I posted below, makes me smile ear to ear knowing that these rehabilitated turtles are back in their natural environment.
This is the New England Aquarium's second sea turtle release of the season into the waters off of Cape Cod, and it's just such a delight to watch as the turtles walk into the water, halt a bit as the waves wash over them, and then disappear into their forever home.
The New England Aquarium says that in total, they've rehabilitated seven sea turtles. This most recent group of turtles includes two green sea turtles and five loggerheads.
The two green sea turtles were satellite tagged, which allows us to collect data on where the turtles swim, feed, and travel. This season, all of our rescued turtles were named after spices! So join us in saying "best fishes" to Taco Seasoning, Garam Masala, Tajin, Red Pepper Flake, Clove, Wasabi, and Caraway!
Rescue & Rehabilitation Director Adam Kennedy says they've helped over 3000 sea turtles that call New England waters home, many of them endangered. Adam says that the reason they land in the aquarium hospital for rehab is because when winter approaches, some of these turtles don't have the strength to migrate out safely and end up washing up onto various Cape Cod beaches.
It's there that they're rescued each year and rehabilitated, then released the following summer if they're ready.
For more than 25 years, the New England Aquarium has partnered with Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary to rescue, rehabilitate, and release thousands of endangered and threatened sea turtles.
