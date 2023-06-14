SPOTTED: Four Killer Whales Swimming Together in New England Waters

It's always cool to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England.

Whether you're near the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could spot in the wild.

Seeing whales in New England is always a spectacular sight. There are numerous whale watch tours at our disposal, where we can catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures in their natural oceanic habitats (side note: speaking from experience, a whale watch excursion might not be your thing if you're prone to seasickness).

Anyway, one animal you don't see every day is orcas, or "killer whales" as they're often called. Countless websites like NBC will tell you that's exceedingly rare to see a killer whale in these parts, due to their smaller population in the waters of the western North Atlantic.

So, imagine our surprise when the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts, shared this image of not one, not two, not three...but four killer whales swimming together side-by-side.

According to the post, the four whales were seen 40 miles south of Nantucket, and were just a few of the 150+ sea creatures spotted by scientists that day.

If you'd like to learn more about these fascinating creatures, the New England Aquarium offers a Boston Harbor Whale Watch Cruise. Visitors are brought to Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, where they can potentially see "humpbacks, finbacks, minkes, and the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale," amongst other creatures.

For more general information about the aquarium and its programs, click here.

