Bangor’s Not Alone, What Other Cities Are Also Called ‘The Queen City?’

When I look at Bangor, I definitely think 'royalty.'

We're familiar with Bangor being dubbed ‘The Queen City’ or ‘The Queen City of the East,’ but did you know that our Pine Tree State’s third most populated city isn’t the only one to carry that moniker?

It's not the only city referred to as ‘The Queen City.’ However, we seem to be unique in appending ‘... of the East’ to our title. Presumably, this was to distinguish our ‘Queen City’ from others.

Similar to The Rifleman's Creed, which begins with, “This is my rifle. There are many like it, but this one is mine,” Bangor proudly declares, “This is my ‘Queen City.’ There are many like it, but this one is mine.”

In 1791, Bangor was incorporated with a different nickname. It began as a trading and sawmill village and later became known as the 'Lumber Capital of the World' by the mid-19th century. As the city grew, wealthy lumber barons built fancy homes and impressive churches, adding to its overall beauty.

The origins of how Bangor integrated the current nickname into its history remain largely unknown. Folks speculate, but the exact details are unknown.

By the 1860s, it had adopted the title ‘The Queen City of the East.’ Some believe this name came from the lights at the Thomas Hill Standpipe. However, the standpipe, constructed in 1897, didn't acquire its crown lights until 1912.

While Bangor proudly champions the label, we, of course, are not the only ones who tout the nickname with pride.

