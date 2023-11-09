Bangor Police Arrest 7 for a Protest at Jared Golden&#8217;s Office

Bangor Police Arrest 7 for a Protest at Jared Golden’s Office

Paul Morigi, Getty Images

Seven people were arrested during a protest at the Bangor office of Congressman Jared Golden.

When Did This Happen?

Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says officers were called to Golden's office on State Street at approximately 5:00 Wednesday evening for a report of protestors staging a sit-in who refused to leave the premises. McAmbley says a dispersal order was read to the group, explaining that they would be arrested and go to jail for criminal trespass if they didn't leave. There were 10 people attending the protest, according to the BDN.

Get our free mobile app

Who Was Arrested?

Seven of those people refused to leave and so they were arrested and charged with criminal trespass, which is a misdemeanor.

loading...

Those charged include:

  • Lawrence Reichard, 65, Bangor
  • Robert Shetterly, 76, Brooksville
  • Dudley Hendrick, 82, Deer Isle
  • Jamila Levasseur, 68, Waldo
  • Kristen Salvatore, 66, Penobscot
  • Russell Wray, 68, Hancock
  • Stephen Benson, 78, Surry

All seven were taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where they were released on bail.

Why Were They Protesting Golden's Office?

The protest involved House Resolution 786, which calls for 'an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and Occupied Palestine.' WGME-TV reports Congressman Golden, who represents Maine's 2nd District, drew criticism this week when he joined 21 other Democrats in a House Vote on Tuesday to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: Bangor News
Categories: Articles, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From