Bangor Police Arrest 7 for a Protest at Jared Golden’s Office

Seven people were arrested during a protest at the Bangor office of Congressman Jared Golden.

When Did This Happen?

Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says officers were called to Golden's office on State Street at approximately 5:00 Wednesday evening for a report of protestors staging a sit-in who refused to leave the premises. McAmbley says a dispersal order was read to the group, explaining that they would be arrested and go to jail for criminal trespass if they didn't leave. There were 10 people attending the protest, according to the BDN.

Who Was Arrested?

Seven of those people refused to leave and so they were arrested and charged with criminal trespass, which is a misdemeanor.

Those charged include:

Lawrence Reichard, 65, Bangor

Robert Shetterly, 76, Brooksville

Dudley Hendrick, 82, Deer Isle

Jamila Levasseur, 68, Waldo

Kristen Salvatore, 66, Penobscot

Russell Wray, 68, Hancock

Stephen Benson, 78, Surry

All seven were taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where they were released on bail.

Why Were They Protesting Golden's Office?

The protest involved House Resolution 786, which calls for 'an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and Occupied Palestine.' WGME-TV reports Congressman Golden, who represents Maine's 2nd District, drew criticism this week when he joined 21 other Democrats in a House Vote on Tuesday to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war.

