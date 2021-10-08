Bangor, Maine News Update: October 8, 2021

The trial is about to begin for a man who dumped a cup full of bed bugs in the Augusta Civic Center, because he said city officials were not addressing the infestation in his apartment. 78-year-old Charles Manning was charged with assault and obstructing government administration at the time of the incident in 2017. He’s refused a plea deal and faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

A former U.S. Senate candidate is accused of pointing a gun at a former campaign staffer in a dispute over cryptocurrency. According to WGME-TV, a former assistant to Max Linn alleges that the candidate gave him money to invest in cryptocurrency, but later changed his mind and tried to buy drugs falsely professed to cure COVID-19. Linn’s attorney has denied the allegations.

The contractor who built the overpass on Wilson Street in Brewer, over I-395, is facing a fine of up to $25 thousand for an accident on the site last year that injured two workers. Wyman and Simpson operates out of Richmond, but was contracted to do the work by the Maine Department of Transportation. Two workers fell about 20 feet onto the highway, when the wooden platform they were standing on collapsed.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, but at Partners for Peace, they’re replacing ‘awareness’ with advocacy. The organization that works to help victims of domestic violence believes everyone has a right to feel safe in their own home.

A corn hole tournament and family friendly event this Sunday in Trenton will benefit the family of Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross, who died in the line of duty. Big Cat Catering will host the tournament, as well as live music, auctions, and plenty of food. Find more information on the Facebook page for Big Cat Catering.

Machias Savings Bank is collecting donations of pet food for the Furry Friends Food Bank. The program through the Eastern Area Agency on Aging provides food and litter to low-income older adults, so they can keep their pets who are often their only companions. Donations can be dropped off at Machias Savings Bank branches in Bangor and Brewer, as well as the Green Acres Kennel Shop.