Here’s your wholesome video of the day. Pro skater Bam Margera shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring his three-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, standing up by himself on a skateboard for the first time.

The Jackass / CKY legend and his wife Nikki welcomed Phoenix Wolf into the world in December 2017. Bam has shared images and videos of Phoenix via Instagram since his birth, so it’s only natural that the toddler’s first skateboard ride would be caught on video and blasted out to Bam’s 2.2 million followers.

Phoenix adorably screams “woah!” as he tears up a parking lot with his dad, while fellow Jackass favorite Steve-O can be heard encouraging the youngster off-camera. Phoenix also rocks an Arch Enemy shirt on the board, which was celebrated by vocalist Alissa White-Gluz and her partner, Misfits guitarist Doyle.

It was announced in early 2020 that Jackass 4 was being filmed, being given a March 2021 release date from Paramount. However, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the premiere not once, but twice, with September 3 now listed as its official day of release.

Watch Bam Margera teach his son Phoenix how to shred in the Instagram video below.