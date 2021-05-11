Bald Eagle sighting in Northern Maine!

Monday evening I was on my way home from a local high school baseball game. I was traveling north on the Castle Hill Road when I noticed a vehicle up ahead of me stopping. Then a lady got out of the vehicle and started looking towards an open field. Enjoy the images I was able to snag on a nice spring evening in Northern Maine.

Eagle in Northern Maine

Adding to the story:

Before I left our office and I was gathering up my things I put my camera bag back down and said to myself "I don't need that tonight. I'll leave it here and see what tomorrow brings". I'm thankful that a camera on a phone is now a standard feature, and they've improved so much I can get a better quality picture than I ever could before

Have you seen this eagle in the central part of The County? What are your experiences with unique wildlife in Maine?