A tractor-trailer that crashed on I-95 in Etna on Thursday will not be removed from the side of the road until Friday due to the weather conditions in the area, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Four Hour Process to Remove Tractor Trailer

Moss said it could take up to a four hour process to remove the semi-truck. The crash happened Thursday morning around 6 am on the southbound side of the Interstate. The tractor-trailer “went off of the road on the median side.”

Motorists are Asked to not Stop or Call Dispatch

The driver was not injured in the accident and is no longer in the vehicle. Moss said, “while we appreciate people’s concern for the driver we are asking motorists to please not stop on the Interstate or report the crash to dispatch.” Moss added, “law enforcement is aware of the crash as is the Department of Transportation.”

Foggy Conditions a Factor in Removing the Truck

The Maine State Police posted a photo of the big rig on their Facebook page. They said that current foggy conditions are a factor in removing the vehicle.

