Watch Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood Sing Two Guns N’ Roses Songs

Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood last night at the Stagecoach Festival to sing two Guns N' Roses songs.

You can see fan-shot video of their performance below.

"Welcome to the best night of my life!," the country star and longtime GN'R fan told the crowd after handling the first verse of "Sweet Child O' Mine" herself. "Give it up for Axl Rose!"

Dressed in a black vest and t-shirt, Rose handled most of the rest of the song by himself, with the two singers teaming up for the "Where do we go now?" section.

As soon as "Sweet Child O' Mine" was over, Underwood's band, anchored by lead guitarist Ed Eason, kicked into the opening chords of "Paradise City." "You thought we were finished?" Underwood asked the crowd, before she and Rose traded vocals on a second Appetite for Destruction song.

Underwood's GNR fandom has been well established over the years, as she has covered "Sweet Child O' Mine, "Paradise City," "November Rain" and "Patience" in concert. In 2020 she humorously told Jimmy Fallon about "abandoning" her husband and children to go see Guns N' Roses in concert immediately after wrapping up one of her own tours. "It's hard when you meet your heroes, you know, because I do consider [Axl] to be somebody who taught me how to sing. ... and I was like, 'What if I meet him and he's not everything I want him to be?' But he was, he was super cool and nice."

Rose is scheduled to return to the stage with his Guns N' Roses bandmates on May 21 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach. The group will spend much of June and July touring in Europe, then visit South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand in the fall.