Illegal Entry into Canada

The RCMP said a 40-year-old man from Rhode Island has been charged after entering Canada illegally and fleeing from police.

Woodstock–Houlton Border

The incident started at the Woodstock–Houlton border crossing on May 1 around 5:15 a.m. Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency denied entry to Thomas Trask, Jr. of Pawtucket.

Fleeing from Police

Officials said Trask crossed the border illegally in his vehicle at a high rate of speed in the direction of Woodstock, N.B. CBSA tried to stop him but could not. RCMP was contacted and started searching for him.

RCMP in Pursuit of Vehicle

A few hours later at 8:15 a.m., the Caledonia Region RCMP located a vehicle matching the description going east at a high rate of speed on Route 2. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but could not. A tire deflation device was used near Memramcook, but was not successful.

Suspect Collides with Cruiser and Arrested

The RCMP followed the vehicle in marked cars with emergency lights on. Attempts were made to block the vehicle with cruisers. One of the police cars collided with the suspect’s vehicle. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Trask was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

Court Appearances and Charges

He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on May 2 and was charged with “ flight from police.” He was remanded into custody and made another appearance in court on May 4. He faces additional charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance and resisting arrest.

Trask is scheduled back in court on June 3. He has been remanded into custody and was ordered to undergo a thirty-day psychiatric assessment. The investigation is ongoing.