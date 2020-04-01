Aroostook County Sheriffs Advise Use of Stay at Home Resources

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement are asking the public to “not call our emergency communication centers for (the Governor’s Stay at Home mandate), as they are being overwhelmed. We need our dispatchers to be able to answer emergency calls for service.”

Officials said to please direct questions to Business Answers at the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development with your COVID-19 business-related questions and for information on resources.

HOURS: weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST

1-800-872-3838 in Maine

1-800-541-5872 from outside of Maine

You can also e-mail us with your business questions at business.answers@maine.gov.

Please note that they can’t provide help with unemployment claims, said the Sheriff’s Office. For questions on unemployment, please visit https://www.maine.gov/unemployment/

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office posted the notice on their Facebook, March 31: