Ann Wilson Announces U.S. Solo Tour and 9/11 Benefit Show

Heart's Ann Wilson has announced a string of new solo tour dates, which will keep her on the road from mid-to-late August.

The singer will kick off her new trek on Aug. 14 in Alexandria, Va., before heading north through Maryland, New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire, concluding with two consecutive nights at City Winery New York on Aug. 23 and 24. Ticket information can be found on Wilson's website.

Wilson's tour also includes the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert on Aug. 21 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y. The show will honor Stephen Siller, a Brooklyn firefighter who, on Sept. 11, 2001, strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel on foot to rescue people from the World Trade Center, perishing in the blaze himself.

Proceeds from the Never Forget Concert will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which pays off mortgages of law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty or suffer from 9/11-related illnesses while providing Smart Homes for injured veterans or their surviving spouses. Wilson will share the bill with Journey, John Fogerty, Steve Miller Band, Run-D.M.C. and several other artists. The concert will also be recorded for future broadcast.

You can see Wilson's tour dates below.

Ann Wilson August 2021 Tour

Aug. 14 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Aug. 15 - Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall

Aug. 17 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

Aug. 18 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

Aug. 20 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (Tunnel to Towers Foundation Never Forget Concert)

Aug. 23 - New York, NY @ City Winery

Aug. 24 - New York, NY @ City Winery