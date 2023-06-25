‘American Pickers’ TV Show Coming to Maine to Find Your Interesting Items

Always wondered if that creepy doll is valuable?

History Channel's 'American Pickers' is back in Maine this August for the first time in three years to find collectors to feature on their show according to the Portland Press Herald.

American Pickers on the History Channel Facebook American Pickers on the History Channel Facebook loading...

If you are looking for your 15 minutes of fame, well...it could be in your basement. The Portland Press Herald says that since 2010, the TV show has spotlighted antique collectors on its coast-to-coast search for overlooked treasures and eccentric objects.

The show follows brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe and their fellow collector Danielle Colby. They literally scrounge through America looking for private collections in people’s houses, barns, and yards. They've gotten good at finding some very unique treasures. In fact, the last time they were in Maine, they were gambling for a taxidermied elephant’s head.

American Pickers on the History Channel Facebook American Pickers on the History Channel Facebook loading...

There is no plan as they travel through Maine. It all depends on who has the goodies. So if you would like to be considered for the show, reach out to them! You can email them at americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or go to their Facebook page.

American Pickers on the History Channel Facebook American Pickers on the History Channel Facebook loading...

A producer for the show said in an email,

Aside from being compensated for items that Mike and Robbie purchase, I think the biggest incentive for many collectors is getting to share their story and love of antiques with a community that supports them. Or for some families, it is a way to honor a loved one who dedicated their life to collecting by sharing their captivating stories.

Maybe you've got a story to share! Don't pass up this opportunity!