Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour With Ace Frehley

Two iconic musicians will share stages together this fall as the original shock rocker Alice Cooper will take out KISS guitar legend Ace Frehley on tour.

The trek will get underway Sept. 17 in Atlantic City and will crisscross the country before coming to a close on Oct. 23 in Atlanta, just over a month later. Dates for the run can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has been enjoying solid response for his latest effort, Detroit Stories, which is centered around the Motor City's effect on his music over the years. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Sales chart when it was released in February.

Frehley, also a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer from his time with KISS, issued his second covers release, Origins, Vol. 2, last year.

"We've always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again," says Cooper. "It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!"

"I’ve known Alice for over 30 years," added Frehley. "We're good friends, and we've toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I'm really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock."

Pre-sale ticketing starts tomorrow (May 18) at 10AM local time, with venue and radio pre-sales following a day later (May 19) at the same time. Ticketing opens to the general public this Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time. Get ticketing details here.

Alice Cooper / Ace Frehley 2021 Tour

Sept. 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. 2 Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

Sept. 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

Sept. 19 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

Sept. 21— Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Sept. 22 — Farmingville, N.Y. @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill*

Sept.24 — Chicago, Ill. 2 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Sept. 25 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

Sept. 27 — Youngstown, Ohio 2 Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater*

Sept. 28 — Huber Heights, Ohio 2 Rose Music Center*

Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

Oct. 1 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Pavilion*

Oct. 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park*

Oct. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre*

Oct. 5 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Oct. 6 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Red Hat Amphitheater*

Oct. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct. 9 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place*

Oct. 10 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Oct. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct. 13 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Oct. 14 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

Oct. 18 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 19 — Austin, Texas @ HEB Center

Oct. 20 — Ft. Worth, Texas @ Will Rogers Auditorium

Oct. 22 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena

Oct. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)

*Produced by Live Nation

Alice Cooper