After a Portland Man was Shot, Police Got Attacked with Fireworks

Portland Police officers were attacked with fireworks as they tried to help a man who had been shot.

Who Was Shot?

Officials say this is the second year in a row that Portland officers have been assaulted with fireworks on the 4th of July. In this instance, they were rendering aid to a man who had been shot in the area of Kennedy Park and Smith Street, just after 11:00 Monday night. The first officers on the scene used trauma dressings and other supplies from their medical kits to provide immediate life-saving treatment to the victim until medics from the Portland Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The victim, Bashir Hassan, 35 of Portland, was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment. At last report, he was in stable condition. Police are now looking for the person suspected of shooting Hassan, who's described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, with a larger build. Police say they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

What are the Details of the Fireworks Attack?

As the officers worked to contain the crime scene, Portland Police say they were attacked by a group that discharged fireworks at them. The attacks continued for several hours, as the officers investigated the shooting. Finally, police deployed pepper balls into the groups that were targeting officers with mortar-style fireworks. Several officers were struck by sparks from the fireworks that were intentionally aimed at them. Fortunately, none of the officers was seriously hurt.

Portland Police say pepper balls are less-than-lethal projectiles deployed with a launcher that resembles a paintball marker. The projectiles are plastic-encased capsaicin powder that has an irritating effect on the eyes and respiratory system if it's inhaled. Officials say the non-lethal use of force was used to protect not only the officers and medics but also dozens of innocent bystanders.

Who Do We Call If We Have Information?

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Portland Police at 207-874-8575. Anonymous tips can be left at that number, or by texting PPDME plus the message to 847411 (TIP411).

