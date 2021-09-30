AC/DC Look Back in Nostalgic ‘Mists of Time’ Video

AC/DC history becomes museum-worthy in the band’s new “Through the Mists of Time” video.

The digitally assembled clip zooms through an ornate gallery of famous artwork, including "The Mona Lisa," alongside various vintage band images. (Late singer Bon Scott and late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young appear in several of the photos, which occupy their own wing of the space.)

The camera also cuts to the current lineup playing in the same room — a visual trick, according to a statement, utilizing footage shot by Clemens Habicht of each member in five “separate shoots around the world.” It ends with a regal image featuring seven past and present band members — Young, Scott, singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young — on a Sistine Chapel-like painted ceiling.

The video — created by Paris-based visual-effects studio Mathematic — originated from a concept by Angus Young, director Najeeb Tarazi and creative director Josh Cheuse. You can watch the clip below.

“Through the Mists of Time” appears on AC/DC’s 2020 album, Power Up, which featured the return of Johnson, Rudd and Williams. It was the band’s first LP since the death of Malcolm Young, who is credited as a cowriter on all 12 songs, with Angus Young using the band’s vault of unreleased material as a foundation.

“Angus and Malcolm had done riffs together all their life and really had a big box of them,” Johnson noted in a 2020 radio interview. “And Angus said he basically just went through them all and he went, ‘Oh, that’s a good one. This is a good one,’ and he brought them out. So, it really is true that Malcolm is on [the album], basically in spirit and all of that.”

“Through the Mists of Time” is the fifth Power Up track to earn a video, following “Shot in the Dark,” “Demon Fire,” “Realize” and “Witch’s Spell.”